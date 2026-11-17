A Rock in the Storm

Augustus Toplady was a young preacher in the west of England when, as the story goes, a storm caught him on the road through Burrington Combe. He ducked into a gap in the limestone cliff and waited it out. Somewhere in that crack in the rock, the lines of a hymn started to come together. There’s a plaque marking the spot today.

Most of us sang the words before we were old enough to understand them. Here’s the first verse as Toplady wrote it in 1776:

Rock of Ages, cleft for me, Let me hide myself in thee; Let the water and the blood, From thy riven side which flowed, Be of sin the double cure, Cleanse me from its guilt and power.

Most hymnals have softened that last line. The original says exactly what Toplady meant. Sin does two things to us, and we need God to deal with both of them.

Two Problems on the Kitchen Table

Picture a man home after months in the hospital. On the kitchen table sits a stack of bills he’ll never be able to pay. Down the hall, he’s still in bed and still sick.

Suppose a stranger pays every one of those bills. That’s wonderful news, but the man is still sick. Or suppose it goes the other way. A doctor finds the cure, but nobody touches the bills. He’s walking again, and the stack is still sitting on the table.

He needs both. So do we.

The First Curse: Guilt

Everyone who commits sin practices lawlessness; and sin is lawlessness, 1 John 3:4. When we break God’s law, we become guilty. We’re liable to its penalty. Jesus taught us to pray, And forgive us our debts, Matthew 6:12, because sin puts us in debt to God, and the bill comes to death, Romans 6:23.

Feeling guilty and being guilty aren’t the same thing. Some people feel terrible about sins God forgave years ago. Others feel fine and stand condemned. Guilt is where we stand before the Judge, whatever our feelings say about it.

And we can’t pay it. We owed God a life of perfect obedience, and none of us gave it to him. The only other way to settle the account is to pay the penalty, and that payment never ends.

So God paid it himself. He erased the certificate of debt, with its obligations, that was against us and opposed to us, and has taken it away by nailing it to the cross, Colossians 2:14. That’s the blood in Toplady’s hymn. Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those in Christ Jesus, Romans 8:1.

The Second Curse: A Sick Heart

If forgiveness were the whole story, forgiven people wouldn’t struggle the way we do. Sin leaves more than a record behind. It leaves damage inside us. Isaiah looked at Judah and said, The whole head is hurt, and the whole heart is sick, Isaiah 1:5. Every time we give in, the next temptation gets a little easier to give in to. Paul says the mindset of the flesh is hostile to God because it does not submit to God’s law, Romans 8:7.

So God doesn’t stop at the courtroom. He’s the Judge who clears our record, and he’s also the Physician who heals the patient.

He made the promise through Ezekiel: I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will remove your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh, Ezekiel 36:26. He begins that healing when he saves us through the washing of regeneration and renewal by the Holy Spirit, Titus 3:5. That’s the water.

The Spirit then lives in us and keeps working. For it is God who is working in you both to will and to work according to his good purpose, Philippians 2:13. We still have a part to play. In the same breath Paul tells us to work out your own salvation with fear and trembling, Philippians 2:12. We work hard at holiness because God is at work in us.

Healing like this takes time. We are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, 2 Corinthians 3:18.

If You’re Holding Only Half

Some of us live as though only the first cure is true. We know we’re forgiven, and we’ve quietly made peace with the old habits. Grace was meant to heal you, too.

Others live as though only the second cure counts. You’re working hard at holiness, and every stumble sends you back to wondering whether you’re saved at all. Read Romans 8:1 again. Your growth didn’t pay that bill, and your failures can’t put it back on the table.

Where are you this week? Which half of the cure have you been forgetting? What would it look like to trust the blood with your record and the Spirit with your recovery?

Toplady ends his hymn looking ahead to his last breath and to the judgment seat. He asks for the same thing there that he asked for in the storm:

Rock of Ages, cleft for me, Let me hide myself in thee.

From Fear to Faith | fromfearto.faith