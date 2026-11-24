Peter went back to what he knew.

The cross was behind him. So was the empty tomb. He’d already seen the risen Lord twice in Jerusalem. And yet here he is on the Sea of Galilee with six other disciples, sitting in a boat in the dark. “I’m going fishing,” Simon Peter said to them, John 21:3. The others went with him. They worked all night, and that night they caught nothing.

I don’t think Peter was walking away from Jesus. I think he just didn’t know what to do with himself. Now long before, he’d swore he never knew the Lord. It’s hard to see yourself as useful to God when that’s the freshest memory you’ve got.

A Stranger on the Shore

At daybreak a man calls out from the beach. “Friends,” Jesus called to them, “you don’t have any fish, do you?” John 21:5. He tells them to throw the net on the right side of the boat. They do, and now they can’t haul it in for all the fish. John looks over at Peter and says, “It is the Lord!” John 21:7.

Peter doesn’t wait for the boat to get to shore. He shed his outer garment and plunges into the sea. That tells you something about him. Whatever shame he was carrying, he still wanted to be wherever Jesus was.

Then we read. When they got out on land, they saw a charcoal fire there, with fish lying on it, and bread, John 21:9.

The Smell of Smoke

The Greek word for that charcoal fire is anthrakia. It shows up only twice in the whole New Testament. Both times it’s in John’s Gospel, and both times Peter is standing beside one.

The first fire burned in the high priest’s courtyard. Now the servants and the officials had made a charcoal fire, because it was cold. They were standing there warming themselves, and Peter was standing with them, warming himself, John 18:18. That’s where the questions came. That’s where he cursed and denied knowing Jesus. Luke tells us the rooster crowed, and the Lord turned and looked at Peter. Then Peter went outside and wept bitterly, Luke 22:61-62.

Most of us have a smell that takes us straight back somewhere. Fresh-cut grass, and you’re nine years old in your dad’s backyard. The antiseptic in a hospital hallway, and you’re standing in the room where your mother died. Peter climbs onto that beach dripping wet, and the first thing that hits him is the smoke of a charcoal fire.

Jesus could have met him anywhere. He cooked breakfast over the same kind of fire where Peter’s worst night happened.

Come and Have Breakfast

Read slowly what Jesus says next. “Come and have breakfast,” Jesus told them, John 21:12.

He doesn’t open with a lecture. He doesn’t review the denial. The risen Son of God, who now holds all authority in heaven and on earth, is crouched by a fire turning fish for the men who deserted him and ran away in Gethsemane, Mark 14:50. Jesus came, took the bread, and gave it to them. He did the same with the fish, John 21:13. That’s grace you can smell.

Only after they’ve eaten does he turn to Peter. “Simon, son of John, do you love me more than these?” John 21:15. He asks three times, one question for each denial. The third one stings, and John says Peter was grieved, John 21:17. Healing often hurts a little before it helps. Each answer comes back with a commission, though. Feed my lambs. Shepherd my sheep. Feed my sheep. Jesus forgives Peter and hands him his work back in the same breath.

Your Charcoal Fire

You may have a courtyard of your own. Maybe it’s a night you’d give anything to take back, or a time you went quiet when you should have stood up for the Lord. Some of us have gone back to fishing because of it. We still come to worship. We’ve just quietly decided we’re not the kind of people God uses anymore.

Notice who goes looking for whom in John 21. Peter didn’t plan that breakfast. Jesus was already on the shore with the fire lit before the boat ever got close. Back on resurrection morning, the angel told the women, “But go, tell his disciples and Peter,” Mark 16:7. Peter’s name was on the Lord’s mind the whole time.

Could he be waiting on the shore for you, too? What would it look like this week to stop rowing in the dark and go sit down by the fire with him? He’s the one who promised, “the one who comes to me I will never cast out,” John 6:37.

A few weeks after that breakfast, Peter stood up in Jerusalem and preached the first gospel sermon, and three thousand people were baptized, Acts 2:41. It started with fish and bread by a charcoal fire.

From Fear to Faith | fromfearto.faith