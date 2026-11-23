Anybody who has taught a Bible class through Romans knows what happens at the end of chapter 5. You read the verse, and a hand goes up in the back row.

But where sin multiplied, grace multiplied even more, Romans 5:20.

The word Paul uses for that second “multiplied” is a big one. It means to overflow beyond measure, to spill over the top. Sin piled up, and grace ran over it like a river over a low-water bridge.

Then comes the question from the back row. “So if more sin means more grace, why not sin more?”

Paul saw that hand coming. He asks the question himself: What should we say then? Should we continue in sin so that grace may multiply? Romans 6:1. Some people ask it hoping for a yes. Others ask it because they’re afraid grace will make Christians careless. Paul answers both of them the same way.

Dead Men Don’t Move Back

Absolutely not! How can we who died to sin still live in it? Romans 6:2.

Notice what Paul doesn’t do. He doesn’t back off of grace or add a list of rules to keep it in check. He points to something that already happened to us. We died.

Think about what that means. You don’t find dead men back at their old address, sitting in their old chair, keeping their old habits. Death ends a way of life. Paul says sin used to be where we lived, and our death moved us out.

When did that death happen? Paul takes us back to the water.

Or are you unaware that all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? Therefore we were buried with him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, so we too may walk in newness of life, Romans 6:3-4.

Every baptism you’ve ever watched is a funeral and a resurrection in about four seconds. The old life goes under the water and stays there. A new person comes up, and he’s meant to walk differently.

Paul presses it further. For we know that our old self was crucified with him so that the body of sin might be rendered powerless so that we may no longer be enslaved to sin, Romans 6:6. The old master has lost his claim. A person who has died is freed from sin, Romans 6:7.

The Pardon in His Pocket

Picture a man walking out of prison with a governor’s pardon in his pocket. Nobody expects him to stop at the gas station on the way home and rob it. The pardon cost somebody something, and it handed him a life he didn’t have that morning. If he’s thinking clearly at all, he’ll guard that life with everything he has.

That’s how Paul wants us to think. So, you too consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus, Romans 6:11. The word consider is an accountant’s word. Count it as true. Live like it’s settled, because it is.

Grace Is What Beats Sin

K. C. Moser wrote nearly a century ago that grace is “the only method of salvation that conquers sin.” His writing deserves more attention than it gets.

The law could tell you what sin was. It could never give you the power to quit. Paul says as much: What the law could not do since it was weakened by the flesh, God did, Romans 8:3. A list of rules, however good, can only point at the problem.

Grace does more. It brings forgiveness, and it brings God’s own Spirit to live in us and fight alongside us. If by the Spirit you put to death the deeds of the body, you will live, Romans 8:13. Under law you fight sin alone. Under grace you fight it with God’s help.

None of this means a Christian never stumbles. We all do. What changes is our relationship with sin. We used to live there. Now we’re at war with it.

Where Are You?

If you’ve been treating grace as a hall pass, read Romans 6:2 again. Is there a sin you’ve been excusing because you know God forgives? What would it look like this week to consider yourself dead to it?

And if you’ve been afraid that leaning on grace will make you soft, look again at what grace actually did to you. It buried the old you. When was the last time you thanked God for that?

Paul’s answer hasn’t changed. Grace overflows, and the people it reaches walk in newness of life.

From Fear to Faith | fromfearto.faith