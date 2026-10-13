From Fear to Faith

From Fear to Faith

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Jim Harrison's avatar
Jim Harrison
Oct 13

Revisiting the Hebrews writer's words about the Word/Sword: Akin to a surgeon's scalpel, it's meant to cut out the bad & harmful in order to help heal rather than killing the patient. Infliction of pain to satisfy someone's misguided sense of "real preaching" isn't the Bible's message. The truth sometimes hurts; its purpose is to save, James 1:21

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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
Oct 13

You can preach hard truths in a gentle way.

I grew up in the era where preachers yelled a fair bit. If a preacher starts yelling and stomping, I'm probably going to head for the door.

I think for some people it's a real trigger.

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