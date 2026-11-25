In the fall of 1621, the Pilgrims at Plymouth sat down to a harvest meal that we still talk about every November. We tend to forget who wasn’t at the table. About half of the people who stepped off the Mayflower the year before had died that first winter. Many families had buried somebody. And still they gave thanks.

Gratitude often costs something. Daniel knew all about it.

The Trap

By the time we get to Daniel 6, he’s an old man, most likely past eighty. He was carried off to Babylon as a teenager. He’s outlived Nebuchadnezzar and watched the Babylonian empire fall to the Medes and Persians. Now King Darius has made him one of the top officials in the land, and the other officials can’t stand it.

They went looking for dirt and came up empty. They could find no charge or corruption, for he was trustworthy, Daniel 6:4. So they changed tactics. We will never find any charge against this Daniel unless we find something against him concerning the law of his God, Daniel 6:5.

They talked the king into signing a decree. For thirty days, anyone who prayed to any god or man except the king would be thrown into the lions’ den, Daniel 6:7. Darius signed it. Under the law of the Medes and Persians, it couldn’t be taken back.

What Daniel Did

Read verse 10 slowly. When Daniel learned that the document had been signed, he went into his house. The windows in its upstairs room opened toward Jerusalem, and three times a day he got down on his knees, prayed, and gave thanks to his God, just as he had done before, Daniel 6:10.

He knew. That’s the first thing to notice. Daniel wasn’t caught off guard. He heard about the decree, went home, climbed the stairs, and opened the windows.

And look at what he did up there. You’d expect a man facing lions to beg, and he did bring his requests. The next verse says his enemies found him petitioning and imploring his God, Daniel 6:11. But verse 10 puts thanksgiving right in the middle of it. With a death sentence hanging over him, he still thanked God.

Why face Jerusalem? Centuries earlier, at the dedication of the temple, Solomon had prayed that if God’s people were ever carried away captive, they would pray toward the land you gave their ancestors, the city you have chosen, and the temple I have built for your name, 1 Kings 8:48. Daniel had been praying toward a city in ruins for more than sixty years. He never saw it again. He gave thanks anyway.

Habits Hold When Feelings Don’t

The phrase I can’t get past is the last one. Just as he had done before.

Daniel didn’t work up a brave new prayer life the night the decree came down. He simply kept doing what he’d done for decades. Gratitude was already worn into his days. So when the pressure hit, the habit held.

Most of us know that’s how it works. The man who’s been reading his Bible every morning for twenty years doesn’t stop when the diagnosis comes. He opens it that morning too, because that’s who he is by then. If we wait to feel thankful before we give thanks, we’ll go silent on exactly the days we need it most.

David put it this way. I will bless the LORD at all times; his praise will always be on my lips, Psalm 34:1. The Hebrew writer calls it a sacrifice of praise, Hebrews 13:15. A sacrifice costs you something. Some years, thanks comes easy. Other years, it costs you everything you’ve got to say it.

Your Upstairs Room

Tomorrow, a lot of us will sit down at a table with an empty chair. Maybe it’s the first Thanksgiving without Dad. Maybe the job is gone, or the marriage is hanging by a thread, or the doctor’s report wasn’t what you prayed for. You may not feel very thankful this year.

Daniel shows you what to do with that. Go up to your room. Open the window toward God’s promises. Get on your knees, and thank him for what’s still true. He’s still on the throne. He still hears you. And in Christ, he’s still your Father.

Paul says to bring everything to God with thanksgiving, Philippians 4:6. That includes the requests you’re scared to make.

What would it take for you to give thanks tomorrow just as you have done before? If you haven’t made it a habit, what keeps you from starting tonight?

The lions didn’t touch Daniel. My God sent his angel and shut the lions’ mouths, Daniel 6:22. The thanks he gave in that upstairs room came before the rescue.

I hope you all have a Happy Thanksgiving! I am thankful for you!

From Fear to Faith | fromfearto.faith