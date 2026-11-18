Once a year, on the Day of Atonement, all of Israel watched a goat walk out of the camp.

The high priest had two goats that day. One was killed, and its blood was carried behind the curtain and sprinkled on the mercy seat. The other one stayed alive. Aaron laid both hands on its head and confessed over it all the iniquities and rebellious acts of the people, Leviticus 16:21. Then a man appointed for the job took the goat and led it out past the tents and into the wilderness. The goat will carry all their iniquities into a desolate land, Leviticus 16:22.

Picture yourself at the edge of the camp, watching that animal get smaller. Sooner or later it went over a ridge and you couldn’t see it anymore. That was the whole point. Your sins went with it, and they weren’t coming back.

What Forgiveness Means

When he wrote Ephesians, Paul has this imagery in his mind. In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace, Ephesians 1:7.

The Greek word for forgiveness is aphesis. It means to send off, to release, to let go. Israel saw a living picture of that word every year. When God forgives, he doesn’t tuck your sin in a drawer to pull out later. He sends it away.

Notice where Paul says forgiveness is found. It’s in him, and it was bought through his blood. When John the Baptist saw Jesus coming, he said, Here is the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! John 1:29.

How Far Is Gone?

The Old Testament keeps trying to put a distance on it.

David measured it on a map. As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us, Psalm 103:12. Head north long enough and you’ll cross the pole and start heading south. East never turns into west. You can keep going forever.

Isaiah used the weather. I have swept away your transgressions like a cloud, and your sins like a mist, Isaiah 44:22. If you’ve ever driven a country road through morning fog, you know how that goes. By mid-morning the sun burns it off and you can’t find a trace of it.

Micah went to the ocean. He says God does not hold on to his anger forever because he delights in faithful love, Micah 7:18. Read that again. God takes pleasure in forgiving. He isn’t doing it grudgingly.

Going Back for the Goat

Here’s where a lot of faithful Christians get stuck. They believe God has forgiven them. They just can’t forgive themselves.

Imagine an Israelite who couldn’t stand to see the goat go. Every few weeks he slips out of camp, hikes into the wilderness, finds the animal, and drags it home so he can look at it again. It sounds ridiculous, and yet it’s what we do every time we haul up a sin God has already sent away. Most preachers have sat across the table from someone who confessed a sin twenty years ago and still talks about it like it happened last week.

Think about what that says. If God has forgiven you and you won’t, you’re holding yourself to a higher standard than his. It can feel like humility. Underneath, it’s a quiet kind of pride.

This promise isn’t only for the day you were baptized. John wrote to Christians walking in the light, If we confess our sins, he is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness, 1 John 1:9. And when God forgives, he means it. I will never again remember their sins and their lawless acts, Hebrews 10:17. God hasn’t lost his memory. He has promised never to hold those sins against you again.

Let It Go Over the Ridge

What have you been dragging back into camp? Is there a sin you’ve confessed to God and still won’t let go of? What would change today if you took Psalm 103:12 at its word?

Leviticus never tells anyone to go out and bring the goat back. When God sends your sins away, you don’t have to go after them either. You will cast all our sins into the depths of the sea, Micah 7:19.

From Fear to Faith | fromfearto.faith