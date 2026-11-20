It’s Friday. For a lot of folks, that means payday.

If you’ve ever worked an hourly job, you know the routine. The check comes, and before you spend a dime you look over the stub. Forty hours, a little overtime, the right rate. You want to be sure you got every cent you earned, because that’s what a paycheck is. It’s what you’re owed.

Christmas morning works differently. Nobody tears open a present and then checks whether they put in enough hours to deserve it. A gift has nothing to do with what you’ve earned.

Paul puts those two pictures side by side in one verse. For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord, Romans 6:23.

Two Ways to Come to God

That verse describes the only two ways anyone can approach God for salvation.

The first way is wages. You do the work, God keeps the books, and in the end you’re paid what you earned. Paul quotes Moses on it: The one who does these things will live by them, Romans 10:5. The word Paul uses for wages in Romans 6:23 is opsōnion, the ration money paid to a Roman soldier. It was owed to him, and he expected every bit of it.

The trouble with a wage system is that it’s perfectly fair. One sin on the record and the account is in the red. For whoever keeps the entire law, and yet stumbles at one point, is guilty of breaking it all, James 2:10. If God pays us what we’ve earned, every one of us gets the same check.

The second way is a gift, and Paul spells out the difference in Romans 4. Now to the one who works, pay is not credited as a gift, but as something owed. But to the one who does not work, but believes on him who declares the ungodly to be righteous, his faith is credited for righteousness, Romans 4:4-5.

More Than Undeserved

We usually define grace as unmerited favor, and that’s true as far as it goes. Jack Cottrell sharpens it. Grace is “favor bestowed when wrath is owed.”

Sit with that for a minute. We aren’t merely unworthy of God’s forgiveness. We’ve earned its opposite. And God gives anyway. But God proves his own love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us, Romans 5:8.

Here’s how he did it. He made the one who did not know sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God, 2 Corinthians 5:21. It’s an exchange. Jesus deserved honor, and on the cross he was treated as a sinner. We deserved wrath, and through His death God treats us as righteous. He took our wages so we could have his gift.

Still on the Payroll

Most Christians would agree with every word of that. The trouble is that a lot of us still live on the payroll.

You can spot it. Sunday night comes and you start adding up the week. Did I pray enough? Read enough? Did that sharp word on Tuesday cancel out the visit I made on Thursday? You’re reading the pay stub, hoping you earned enough to keep your place in the family. God never meant for his children to live that way.

Now this, doesn’t make obedience optional. Jesus said, If you love me, you will keep my commands, John 14:15. What changes is the reason we obey. A boy who gets a new bike on Christmas morning doesn’t ride it to pay it off. He rides it because he loves it, and because he loves the one who gave it to him.

Paul says salvation is God’s gift, not from works, so that no one can boast, Ephesians 2:8-9. In the very next breath he says we are created in Christ Jesus for good works, Ephesians 2:10. Good works are what grace produces in us. They were never the price of admission.

A Gift That Keeps Holding

The gift doesn’t run out after baptism, either. You don’t start out on grace and switch over to wages once you’re in the church. Jesus is able to save completely those who come to God through him, since he always lives to intercede for them, Hebrews 7:25. As long as you keep coming to God through him, he keeps interceding for you. This is what it means to walk in the light, 1 John 1:7.

So which way are you relating to God? Are you still checking the stub? What would change if you opened your hands and simply received what he’s already given?

The wages of sin are real, and Jesus took them on himself at the cross. What’s left for you is the gift. The gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord, Romans 6:23.

From Fear to Faith | fromfearto.faith