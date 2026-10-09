From Fear to Faith

From Fear to Faith

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David Border's avatar
David Border
Oct 12

Dear Brother Matthew:I was once lost,but I have been found.My Creator&Savior,The Lord Jesus,The Anointed One,Son of Man&Son of God,sought me out&found me,even when I was not seeking Him.He bought me&brought me out of the slave market of sin&death with His Blood&death on The Cross of Calvary,freeing me from Satan's lies&his false claims over me.I now belong to The Creator of this world

&am now His child&cherished possesion.He has claimed me for His own.I didn't do anything to deserve or earn His love&favor.It's by His marvelous grace& loving favor that I am His&He is Mine.Thanks be to Almighty God for His Love,His Grace,His Mercy,& His indescribable Gift,our Lord&Savior,Jesus Christ.Praise be totally Almighty God forevermore.Gratefully His,David C Border Zephyrhills, Fl.33542.

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