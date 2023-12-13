Speaking Schedule

You will find me speaking at Cornerstone Church of Christ most Sundays. However, I am blessed to travel throughout the year to different locations nationwide and speak at special events for various churches of Christ.

updated 9/5/26

2026

March 6-7: Act Like Men Conference: Gatlinburg, TN

April 1: Riverstone, Bowling Green, KY

April 23-26: Gospel Meeting: New Carlisle Church of Christ, New Carlisle, OH

August 5: Franklin, TN Summer Series

September 2: Englewood, OH

September 26-28 - Men’s Weekend: Waterford Church of Christ, Waterford, MI

October 11-14: Gospel Meeting: Riverstone, Bowling Green, KY

October 25: Sturgis, SD

2027

April: Gospel Meeting: Downtown Church of Christ, Enumclaw, WA

May: Gospel Meeting: Pittsfield Church of Christ, Pittsfield, ME

July: Connect Conference: Crieve Hall, Church of Christ, Nashville, TN

October 8-10: Gospel Meeting: Bright Rd. Church of Christ, Findlay, OH