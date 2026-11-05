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How Can I Unless Someone Guides Me?
A chatbot can explain a passage, but it can’t climb into the chariot.
Nov 5
•
Matthew Allen
6
1
Who is Holding the Ax?
When the nations rage, God’s people remember whose hand is on history
Nov 4
•
Matthew Allen
14
2
Eat the Fish, Spit Out the Bones
Can you learn from a writer you’d never agree with on salvation?
Nov 3
•
Matthew Allen
13
2
A Root of Bitterness
How we treat each other and how we stand with God are not separated.
Nov 2
•
Matthew Allen
4
4
43:32
October 2026
Grace to Those Who Hear
When help comes through the advice/counsel of a friend, what do we do with it?
Oct 19
•
Matthew Allen
9
1
38:31
A Scarlet Cord and Six Silent Days
Editor’s Note: I am wrapping up a gospel meeting in Bowling Green, KY, at the Riverstone congregation.
Oct 14
•
Matthew Allen
10
1
2
Is Gentle Preaching Unsound?
Beware of picking our preaching by appetite...
Oct 13
•
Matthew Allen
9
2
3
Who Told You to Hide?
NOTHING LEFT TO PROVE · PART 5
Oct 9
•
Matthew Allen
16
1
5
The Father Runs
NOTHING LEFT TO PROVE · PART 4
Oct 8
•
Matthew Allen
14
2
Seen and Beloved
NOTHING LEFT TO PROVE · PART 3
Oct 7
•
Matthew Allen
11
3
Because You Are Sons
NOTHING LEFT TO PROVE · PART 2
Oct 6
•
Matthew Allen
13
3
5
The Audition Never Ends
Nothing Left to Prove | Part 1
Oct 5
•
Matthew Allen
13
2
4
© 2026 Matthew Allen
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